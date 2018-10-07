BJP Calls For Harthal on Monday

Kozhikode, Kerala: BJP has called for Harthal in Vadakara as a protest against CPI(M)’s ‘atrocities’. The harthal will be on Monday 6 am to 6pm. In the Vadakara constituency, we have Vadakara municpality and Chorodu, Azhiyoor, Eramala, Onjiyam panchayaths.

Cherod Panchayath member and BJP member P.K Syamraj were attacked by a group yesterday. There were bombs thrown at the residence of CPI(M) member Rijith and Kuriyadi Branch secretary R K Mohanan’s house. Since the mood in the place is extremely violent, Police security has been strengthened.