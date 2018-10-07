Latest NewsSports

Don’t Miss Kuldeep Yadav Doing LIVE Commentary on His Five Wicket haul: Watch

But after the match, the chinaman did a brief commentary stint where he commentated on the own wickets in a 14-second video posted by the BCCI.

Oct 7, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Young Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief in the second innings of West Indies where he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul to help India thump the visitor’s by an innings and 272 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. But after the match, the chinaman did a brief commentary stint where he commentated on the own wickets in a 14-second video posted by the BCCI. In the video, Kuldeep commentates in Hindi.

Here is Kuldeep commenting live on his wickets.

He got the wickets of a well-set Kieron Powell for 83, he also picked Shai Hope who was looking like he had got set. Hetmyer, Ambris, and Chase were his other wickets.

