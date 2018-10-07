Don’t Miss Kuldeep Yadav Doing LIVE Commentary on His Five Wicket haul: Watch

Young Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief in the second innings of West Indies where he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul to help India thump the visitor’s by an innings and 272 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. But after the match, the chinaman did a brief commentary stint where he commentated on the own wickets in a 14-second video posted by the BCCI. In the video, Kuldeep commentates in Hindi.

Here is Kuldeep commenting live on his wickets.

Ever thought @imkuldeep18 would commentate on his own 5-wicket haul? ?? Well, we asked Kuldeep to give it a shot for you guys- by @28anand Full video here – https://t.co/XXxTMKH2kY #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DtTmvz0Uhn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2018

He got the wickets of a well-set Kieron Powell for 83, he also picked Shai Hope who was looking like he had got set. Hetmyer, Ambris, and Chase were his other wickets.