Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares Lovely pic with Her Nephew: See Post

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was blessed with a baby boy last year and since then the two keep sharing pictures of this adorable baby.

Oct 7, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Less than a minute

Kangana Ranaut whose Instagram feed is filled with pictures with her little nephew Prithvi Raj shared another adorable picture where the two are twinning in white outfits. In the picture, Kangana is seen holding baby Prithvi up in the air with him on her legs. Prithvi gives a cute stare to the camera that will surely melt your heart.

She captioned the picture as, “Adorable alert!! Prithvi & the Queen Saturdaying. #KanganaRanaut #saturdaymotivation #Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTeasercrosses20million.” Amidst her hectic schedule, Kangana makes sure she takes out some time to play with her munchkin and share those special moments with her fans.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was blessed with a baby boy last year and since then the two keep sharing pictures of this adorable baby.

Tags

Related Articles

Karishma-Tanna
Jul 4, 2018, 01:32 pm IST

Television Actress Karishma Tanna’s hot sizzling photos breaking the internet: See Pics

May 27, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

This Is Why the World Should Fear India’s Nuclear Weapons

Dec 13, 2017, 10:51 am IST

Rahul Gandhi: Congress is confident of winning Gujarat elections

vijay
Aug 21, 2018, 11:10 pm IST

Finally Vijay Makes a Contribution to Flood Hit Kerala. The Amount is Much Higher than All His Other Co-Stars’ Donation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close