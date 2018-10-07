Kangana Ranaut shares Lovely pic with Her Nephew: See Post

Kangana Ranaut whose Instagram feed is filled with pictures with her little nephew Prithvi Raj shared another adorable picture where the two are twinning in white outfits. In the picture, Kangana is seen holding baby Prithvi up in the air with him on her legs. Prithvi gives a cute stare to the camera that will surely melt your heart.

She captioned the picture as, “Adorable alert!! Prithvi & the Queen Saturdaying. #KanganaRanaut #saturdaymotivation #Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTeasercrosses20million.” Amidst her hectic schedule, Kangana makes sure she takes out some time to play with her munchkin and share those special moments with her fans.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was blessed with a baby boy last year and since then the two keep sharing pictures of this adorable baby.