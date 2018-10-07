Kohli Wants Wives of Players to Stay During Overseas Tours, Here is How Twitterati Trolled Him

One can understand a loving husband like Virat Kohli not wanting to miss his wife while he is at long overseas tours. If reports are to be believed, Indian captain has apparently made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its rule on wives of the players. If reports are to be believed, Indian captain has apparently made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its rule on wives of the players.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

But then everything gets trollled on Twitter and Virat’s request hasn’t escaped either. Check out some of these tweets that trolls the Indian captain’s request.

Series pe series haare jaa rahe ho aur honeymoon khatm hi nhi ho Raha hai…???? Bhai cricket v khel le. — The Dogfather (@Khal__Doggo) October 7, 2018

Isliye ye bahar jakar harte hain bc????? — Rahul Ranjan (@rahutrue) October 7, 2018

Yes he requested but we are not going to take any decision soon,we have said we will leave it to the new office bearers. Policy will not change now: Committee of Administrators (CoA) Sources to ANI on Virat Kohli requests BCCI to allow wives for whole overseas tours pic.twitter.com/pEYyWmXl7H — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

I think virat is scared of the new supreme court judgement — Dr. Jubair Al Habib (@jbralhbb) October 7, 2018

there is no game left atleast glamour should be there when they travel over overseas — ASHUTOSH SHAHI (@ashutoshshahi0) October 7, 2018

OMG so many requests from Our Captain

Ufffffffffffff

Phew ????????? — ISHAN KIMOTHI (@Octobertweet) October 7, 2018

Actually Virat kohli next honeymoon pe jana chahata hai sarkari kharche per agar mood hua toh do char match khel lega hare toh harey jetey toh jetey honeymoon pe koi asar nahi padna chahiye..very unprofessional cricket — INDIA (@bluspidor) October 7, 2018

It shows @imVkohli is trying to push his personal plans.Virat you are good cricketer but few rules need to be followed by everyone & especially when one is captain.Either play cricket or stay back with your wife. @BCCI — Rohit Kumbhojkar (@ROHITKUMBHOJKAR) October 7, 2018