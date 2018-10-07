Latest NewsSports

Kohli Wants Wives of Players to Stay During Overseas Tours, Here is How Twitterati Trolled Him

Oct 7, 2018, 05:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

One can understand a loving husband like Virat Kohli not wanting to miss his wife while he is at long overseas tours. If reports are to be believed, Indian captain has apparently made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its rule on wives of the players.  If reports are to be believed, Indian captain has apparently made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its rule on wives of the players.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

But then everything gets trollled on Twitter and Virat’s request hasn’t escaped either. Check out some of these tweets that trolls the Indian captain’s request.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 6, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

TV Actress Karishma Tanna shares her Sensuous Rain Dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Watch

Feb 15, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

Shocking !! This young actor want to take 50-year-old Madhuri Dixit to his bedroom !!

Jun 14, 2018, 05:31 pm IST

Again Messaging App WhatsApp Went Offline Around The World

May 21, 2018, 05:52 pm IST

A cease-fire between government forces and I.S militants in Syria’s capital

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close