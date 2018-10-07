Yet Again Arjun Kapoor trolled another Bollywood actress

Arjun is back to trolling and he has picked his next target Alia Bhatt. The actress was recently on the sets of Koffee With Karan where she will share the couch with Deepika Padukone and took a picture where she was all poised in a shimmery dress in front of a wall that read ‘Stop making sense’. She posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “…Not even if I tried.”

To this, Arjun commented on his 2 States co-star’s photo by writing, “This picture makes a lot of sense.” Trolling her for the fact that her pose in the photo did not make any sense. Though Alia hasn’t replied on the photo, it seems that the actors might end up in a trail of comments about what makes sense and what does not.