Yuvraj Singh’s Mother has been duped Rs 50 Lakhs by Ponzi scheme

Yuvraj, in the meanwhile, is playing for Punjab team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has been in red-hot form.

Oct 7, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Out-of-favour India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother has apparently lost Rs 50 lakhs in a fraud scheme. She has invested a whopping sum of Rs 1 Cr, but unfortunately, she managed to recover only half the amount. She is not the only one who has been duped by the Ponzi scheme but many others have also lost money.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Kaur has been asked to submit the documents related to the transaction and also describe her purpose of investment. The report suggests that the scheme managers linked to a firm called Sadhna Enterprises had promised Yuvraj’s mother an 84% annual return on the investment, but that never happened.

A complaint has been registered by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Arrests have not been made as yet in this case. A similar kind of case happened with former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and badminton star Saina Nehwal had lost Rs 15 crore and 75 lakh respectively.

Yuvraj, in the meanwhile, is playing for Punjab team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he has been in red-hot form. He recently smashed a brilliant 96 against Railways on October 2. Earlier in the tournament, he had scored 41 and 48 runs respectively against Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh.

