Latest NewsVideo

Incredible Video! Bus Driver Takes a Short Cut by Going Through a short underpass, Roof of the Bus Comes Off!

Oct 8, 2018, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Wise men would tell you that it is not a great idea to take shortcuts in real life. This bus driver in China and the passengers on this bus learnt this truth the hard way.

The incident occurred in Hohhot in China where a bus driver decided to take a shortcut through an underpass, not high enough for a bus to pass. But then it was just tall enough to only take the roof off the bus! Miraculously, none of the 27 passengers had any fatal injuries and two were entered into a hospital.

Video from inside the vehicle shows how close to death the passengers came with just inches to spare between head height and the underside of the road bridge above. Take a look at this video:

The passengers and the driver must have had their heart in the mouth, but let us be happy that nobody got hurt.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 23, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Air pollution shortens an average Indian’s life by over 1.5 years

Sep 27, 2018, 01:39 pm IST

Heavy Rain Predicted in Kerala, Yellow Alert Issued in 8 Districts

Sep 1, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Father-Son Duo Booked for Uploading Obscene Photos of Female Students

disha patani with othewr guy
Apr 16, 2018, 09:47 pm IST

Who is that guy with Tiger Shroff’s alleged GF Disha Patani?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close