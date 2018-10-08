Incredible Video! Bus Driver Takes a Short Cut by Going Through a short underpass, Roof of the Bus Comes Off!

Wise men would tell you that it is not a great idea to take shortcuts in real life. This bus driver in China and the passengers on this bus learnt this truth the hard way.

The incident occurred in Hohhot in China where a bus driver decided to take a shortcut through an underpass, not high enough for a bus to pass. But then it was just tall enough to only take the roof off the bus! Miraculously, none of the 27 passengers had any fatal injuries and two were entered into a hospital.

Video from inside the vehicle shows how close to death the passengers came with just inches to spare between head height and the underside of the road bridge above. Take a look at this video:

The passengers and the driver must have had their heart in the mouth, but let us be happy that nobody got hurt.