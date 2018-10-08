Latest NewsIndia

Passengers’ Angry Tweets As Airlines Failed System Leaves Them Stranded

Oct 8, 2018, 07:50 am IST
The passengers were angry as they were stranded at the airports due to an airline’s failed system.

IndiGo airlines systems had developed a snag which caused all its flights in various airports to be delayed by 90 minutes.

The airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It had asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline had requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expected the counters to be crowded than normal.

Many passengers from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, and Goa tweeted the delay on their Twitter handles:

The glitch, was, however, rectified later on and operations resumed normally.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” the airline said in a statement.

In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.

