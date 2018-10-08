Passengers’ Angry Tweets As Airlines Failed System Leaves Them Stranded

The passengers were angry as they were stranded at the airports due to an airline’s failed system.

IndiGo airlines systems had developed a snag which caused all its flights in various airports to be delayed by 90 minutes.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

The airline had also issued an advisory on Twitter over its system failure at all airports. It had asked its passengers to contact the airline through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number for any assistance. The airline had requested its passengers to bear with the situation as they expected the counters to be crowded than normal.

Many passengers from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, and Goa tweeted the delay on their Twitter handles:

#indigo airlines server is down since last 45 minutes at Delhi airport. No contingency plans. People are waiting in queue pic.twitter.com/RCUA2qJATJ — Sandeep (@atomicsandeep) October 7, 2018

#IndiGo6E #Systems #Ministryofcivilaviation Thousands of the passengers are stranded at Mumbai airport due to fault in the servers of Indigo Airlines. No cogent response is being given. The manual system is not working. #DigitalIndia Jai ho. — Ramakant Gaur (@ramakantgaur) October 7, 2018

Bhopal airport waiting for indigoairlines @indigo to start all promised operations Soon #supportbhopalforairconnectivity — Anshul Agnihotri (@AnshulA89046709) October 7, 2018

@indigo airlines Shame in u GE 252 Goa indore on 7/10/18 Sid not even start air boarded passengers 45 min before take off people started yelling the Captain came out . The ground Staff was standing outside the airport and celebrating somethg while we we dying due to no air SHAME pic.twitter.com/okWL2Uohv5 — neha beri (@nehaberi) October 7, 2018

The glitch, was, however, rectified later on and operations resumed normally.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” the airline said in a statement.

In the last few months, Indigo has grounded a number of aircraft due to engine issues. In September, five Indigo neo aircraft were grounded due to non-availability of spare engines to replace the defective ones.