“Women Should be Allowed Entry into All Places of Worship Including Sunni Mosques”: Minister K.T Jaleel

Oct 8, 2018, 08:53 pm IST
While protests are being held in different parts of the country against the Supreme Court verdict that took away the age regulation in Sabarimala temple, Minister of Local Administration, KT Jaleel has come up with a statement that supports the SC verdict. He said that women should be allowed to enter all places of worship including Sunni Mosques.

“Only if women are allowed to enter every place of worship, the freedom of worship can be fulfilled. Government has not shown any hurry in implementing the SC verdict”., said the minister of Local administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he will not go for review petition on SC verdict. He said the governmenet is not going in for a fight with devotees but will not surrender in front of people who are trying to make violence.

