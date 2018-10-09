Amit Shah’s Visit in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

With the BJP in no mood to leave any stone unturned to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, party president Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state today and take part in the politically-sensitive Gwalior-Chambal division.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said Monday that Shah would arrive in Shivpuri where he will pay respects at the memorial of 1857 mutiny hero Tatya Tope. He will later address a convention of BJP workers in the Gwalior-Chambal division, Tiwari added.

The BJP chief will then proceed to neighbouring Guna to participate in a roadshow, Tiwari informed. Guna is the Lok Sabha constituency of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

From Guna, Shah will go to Gwalior where he will pay tribute at the memorials of Rani Laximbai and Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior. He will later address a youth convention in Gwalior, Tiwari said.