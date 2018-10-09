The meteorological department has raised a cyclone alert after a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved further west-northwestwards towards the Odisha coast. “The depression is likely to intensify on Tuesday and turn into a cyclonic storm.

It is very likely to move northwestward towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 72 hours,” an advisory issued by National Emergency Response Centre said.

Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall on October 10 and October 11. The state government has asked all the district collectors to remain alert, sources said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of central Bay of Bengal during October 8 to 12 and north Bay of Bengal between October 9 to 12.

Heavy rains are also likely at isolated places in Mizoram and Tripura, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka and Kerala. NDMA has regularly been tweeting advice on how to deal with cyclone. It has also been issuing warnings from its twitter handle @ndmaindia.