Make In India : PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Railway coach refurbishing factory

Giving a fillip to ambitious “Make-in-India” initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid a foundation stone for establishing a railway coach refurbishment factory in Haryana.

After laying the foundation stone, the prime minister addressed a huge gathering and said, “It would be a state of art factory which will help in overcoming the shortage of rail coaches in the region. It will also give a push to the region’s industrial growth and prosperity.”

The job will be generated in huge numbers and the local youths would get benefit of this development, he added.

Earlier, he also unveiled the state’s largest statue in the name of Dinbandhu Sir Chhoturam, a freedom fighter, farmers rights crusader and social reformer of his time during colonial regime in the country.

Sir Chhoturam was born here in 1881 and through out his life fought for farmers, peasants and downtrodden.

Further elaborating his government carrying out various schemes for the betterment of the society, the prime minister said the government has opened the doors of the banks in an effort to give direct benefits to them.