Mollywood Hit Film Angamaly Diaries To Be Remade In Hindi

Oct 9, 2018, 04:29 pm IST
Lijo Jose Pellissery’s blockbuster film Angamaly Diaries which was critically and commercial succeed at the box office is now all set to remake in Hindi. There were speculations on the film’s Hindi remake from the last couple of months and the news was confirmed by movie critic Taran Adarsh.

Taran has posted saying that Abundantia Entertainment has acquired the remake rights of the film and Lijo Jose Pellissery, who had directed the original version will be a creative consultant for Hindi remake.

Anthony Varghese and Anna Rajan had played the lead roles in the film and we need to wait and see whom they are going to cast in the Hindi remake.

