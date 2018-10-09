Worried about India’s S-400 Deal? Pakistan to import 48 drones from China

China and Pakistan have signed a deal allowing Islamabad to import 48 drones, state-run Global Times reported on Monday, quoting Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdils Aerobatic Team. The daily did not say how much the deal is worth, when it was signed or when the aircraft will be delivered.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra and China’s Aviation Industry Corporation will jointly manufacture the drones, Global Times reported. The Wing Loong II, an aircraft manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Industrial Company, is a reconnaissance and strike multi-role endurance unmanned aircraft system, the daily said.

Song Zhongping, a military expert, told the daily that this could be China’s largest export agreement to date.

The news comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement with India to sell S-400 Triumf missiles. The deal was signed despite a warning by the United States that it would impose sanctions on India if the agreement went through. Under new US laws, countries that sign deals with Russian defence or intelligence sectors can face secondary sanctions. …