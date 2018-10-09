Paytm Maha Cashback Sale: Avail Exciting Cashback and Exchange offers for Gadgets

Paytm Mall has also announced its own Maha Cashback Sale in India. The Paytm sale will go on from Tuesday, October 9 to next Monday, October 15, and deals on mobiles, laptops, and other electronics will be listed during the sale.

Participants also stand a chance to win ten Samsung LED TVs, five Asus Laptops, seven Renault QWID cars, and the iPhone XS as well. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent additional cashback on debit and credit transactions, and this offer is applicable on EMI transactions as well. Deals on smartphones like iPhone X, Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, will be listed.

Paytm Mall will host flash deals every day from 2 pm IST to 6 pm IST during the sale period, and Re. 1 deal will also be listed with new products added every day. The company notes that the company will introduce special reduced prices of certain products from 8 pm to midnight during the sale period.

Coming to smartphones, the Paytm Maha Cashback sale will offer buyers up to Rs. 12,000 cashback, no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 21,000 off on exchange of old phones, and reduced rates. Notable offers include Rs. 12,000 cashback on the iPhone X, Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus on the Vivo V11 Pro and the Oppo F9 Pro, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on the Vivo V7 smartphone. Other laptops and electronics will be listed with up to Rs. 20,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options as well.