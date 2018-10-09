Protesters burn Sunny Leone’s posters , demand to remove from Veeramadevi

On Monday, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a Karnataka-based Hindu organisation, burnt posters of the film ‘Veeramadevi’ and protested against Sunny Leone being its part. Protestors demanded her removal from the movie.

Speaking to the media, a member of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Harish, said that the group is “against Sunny Leone acting as Veeramadevi” a character which holds historical significance to the state.

In a press conference held earlier today, the Hindu group tore the posters of the movie with Sunny Leone’s picture on it.

It also said that wherever this movie will release, they will condemn it.

The film that also features Navdeep in a pivotal role, is all set to hit the screens in the first week of October.