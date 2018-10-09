SHOCKING!!! 7-Year Old’s Finger Crushed With Pliers For Not Studying

In a shocking turn of events, a minor’s fingers were crushed with pliers for not studying.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru where a 7-year-old had her fingers crushed by her aunt for not studying.

When the class 2 student’s grandmother returned home from her work as a housekeeping staff was shocked to see her granddaughter in pain and rushed her to the hospital where the authorities registered a medico-legal case and referred the matter to the jurisdictional police.

The grandmother had no intentions to file a police complaint against her own kin.

As it was a medico-legal case, the police had no option other than to file a criminal case. The victim’s grandmother was made to file a complaint. The police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015 and IPC 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) against the couple.

The recent injury brought to light that the accused and her husband would regularly pick up and drop the victim to school and would beat her up often.

The arrested man and his wife are both employed in private firms. The girl’s father is the accused’s husband’s brother. The girl’s lost her mother some time ago and her father lives in another district near Tumakuru.

The couple has been arrested.

“After their arrest, the couple have claimed that they did not have any ill feelings towards the victim and all they did was try to scare her into studying, by clamping her fingertips between a pair of cutting pliers. However, the damage had been done as the girl’s fingertips were bruised and had turned blue. The girl was unable to hold anything, even a pencil to do her homework. When her grandmother, who works as a housekeeping staff, returned home and saw the victim in tremendous pain and unable to use her hands, she rushed her to a hospital,” said an officer.

Had no medico-legal case not been registered, the abuse would not have been reported.