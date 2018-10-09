This is what happened to Ayushmann Khurrana when he knew about Wife’s Cancer

Ayushmann opened up on how he dealt with this extremely difficult phase of his life.

The web portal has quoted him as saying, “I think I have started looking at life in a different way altogether. I am more happy as a person, I am more patient as a person. Small things don’t bother me anymore because with an issue like that, you have to have a very healthy and happy state of mind because you are also working at the same time. Two films (AndhaDhun and yet-to-release Badhaai Ho) were releasing and she was in the hospital. So, in the morning, I used to promote my films and go back to the hospital in the night. I was sleepless for seven nights and seven days.”

However, Ayushmann maintained that it was Tahira’s positive attitude that kept things going for the two. He said, “It was not easy but since she was positive, she inspired me a lot. We were also lucky enough as we got to know about it at the early stage, that’s the silver lining. We decided to keep it positive.”

Ayushmann’s next, Badhaai Ho, is slated to hit the screens on Dussehra on October 19. In the film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the actor has been paired opposite Sanya Malhotra.