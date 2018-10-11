Affordable Bluetooth Neckband Earphones unveiled by Nexez

M-tech, a manufacturer of affordable mobile phones, has launched its first pair of earphones under the Nexez brand — the NE04 Bluetooth neckband earphones. The company says that the Nexez NE04 makes it a great accessory to flaunt as well as for everyday use, be it at work, gym or while commuting. The pods fit comfortably in the ear, while the band sits securely around the neck and is easy to adjust for a perfect fit. It supports Bluetooth version 4.2 and supports distance of 10 meters.

One can receive calls, shuffle music and manage audio volume with the built-in mic, remote and audio control button. The NE04 neckband earphone takes up to two hours to fully charge the earphones and it is said to offer up to 100 hours of standby time.

Priced at Rs 1,299, the Nexez NE04 neckband earphone comes in Black and Red colours. The earphones are available across the country and can be purchased via Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart and others.