These are the Bollywood Actresses Sreesanth dated before Marriage

Indian cricket team’s former cricketer S. Sreesanth is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 12. Sreesanth’s personal and public life has been a controversial one. He was banned for a lifetime by BCCI in 2013 after he was found involved in spot-fixing. Before marriage, he had a number of affairs and that too with Bollywood beauties.

Shriya Saran

Shriya is a big actress of the south film industry. They were working together on an ad which was endorsing a product. And on the sets, their affair was started which soon ended in a breakup.

Riya Sen

This Bollywood hottie grabbed headlines when she was dating Sreesanth. They met on a film set and came closer. The buzz was also that the couple got engaged and soon will get married. But after some time they also parted their ways.

Shazahn Padamsee

Rocket Singh film fame Shazahn has also worked in film Housefull 2. But her career wasn’t impressive. But she grabbed attention when it came out that she is dating Sreesanth. But their relationship lasted for a short span.

Raai Laxmi

Laxmi Raai or Raai Laxmi is a Bollywood and South film actress. She was seen in the film Juliee 2. She also dated Sreesanth for some time.

Surveen Chawla

The hottest actress Surveen Chawla has also been in a relationship with S. Sreesanth. She is a Bollywood and Punjabi film actress. Surveen and Sreesanth met during a dance show. Their relationship lasted for 1 year.

Source: Pagal Parrot