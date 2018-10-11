Check Out These Awesome Smartphone Deals By Amazon & Flipkart

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days have begun, tempting the consumers with a wide variety of deals and sales.

Check out these smartphone deals under Rs.10000 by Amazon & Flipkart

AMAZON GREAT INDIA FESTIVAL:

Redmi 6A: The Redmi 6A, which was recently launched in India, will be available during the Amazon sale at a price of Rs. 5,999 and a free one-time screen replacement warranty.

Vivo Y71: The Vivo Y71, which is the cheapest smartphone from the brand in India, will be available via Amazon at a price of just Rs. 8,999 along with no cost EMI option and an additional 10% instant discount on purchases made through SBI Bank cards.

Honor 7C: This is one of the top-selling smartphones from Honor India and during the Amazon sale, it will be available for Rs. 8,999, exchange offer, no cost EMI options, free one-time screen replacement and 10% instant discount on purchases made through SBI Bank cards.

Moto G5S Plus: The Moto G5S Plus will be available at just Rs. 9,999 along with no cost EMI options, free one-time screen replacement and 10% instant discount on purchases made through SBI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro: The Galaxy On7 Pro is priced at Rs. 6790 during the Amazon sale and buyers will also be able to avail no cost EMI options, free one-time screen replacement and 10% instant discount on purchases made through SBI Bank cards.

FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS:

Realme 2: The Realme 2 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 8,990 with 10% instant discounts on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also avail the EMI options with instalments starting from Rs. 1348 per month.

Redmi 5A: The Redmi 5A is priced at Rs. 5,999 and during the Flipkart sale, it will be available with No cost EMI options starting at Rs. 200 and 10% instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 while there will also be an exchange discount of up to Rs. 9750 during the sale along with no cost EMI option and 10% instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the top selling budget smartphones in India and during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale it will be available for just Rs. 9,999, which makes it one of the rare phones powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Oppo A71: The Oppo A71 is priced at Rs. 9,990 and during the Flipkart sale, it will be available with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,200 and no cost EMI option. Further, there is also the 10%instant discount on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards.