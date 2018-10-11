Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Self Styled Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Security Guard Allegedly Commits Suicide

In August this year, his bail application in the castration case was rejected by a court in Panchkula after which he had challenged the order

Oct 11, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
Former Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s security guard Shankar Mandori, who was also a former jawan with the Haryana police has allegedly committed suicide in Sirsa on Thursday. As per sources, Mandori had been terminated from his services, following the Panchkula violence.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a jail term in two rape cases, was on October 5, granted bail in a case related to the alleged castration of 400 of his followers.

However, Ram Rahim Singh would remain in jail as he is serving sentence for raping two of his women followers, for which he was convicted by a Panchkula court in August last year.

In August this year, his bail application in the castration case was rejected by a court in Panchkula after which he had challenged the order and moved an application before a special CBI judge, who accepted his bail plea Friday.

