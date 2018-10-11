Indian Traditional Drink To Boost Your Mental Health: WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY 2018

Yesterday World Mental Health Day 2018 began.

And while we looked at the positive tattoos that brighten up your day, urging you to move forward.

Let’s take a look at an Indian traditional juice to boost your mental health:

AMLA JUICE

Mental Health: Amla improves the nerve health by facilitating the proper flow of blood. Regular consumption of amla improves cognitive function, increasing concentration and memory. It also protects the nerve cells from free radical damage, preventing certain brain-related diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. The high amount of iron in amla facilitates oxygen transportation thereby preventing brain degeneration.

Take look at the other benefits of Amla Juice:

Weight management: People who want to shed those extra kilos should definitely add amla to their diet. Moreover, amla is great for boosting metabolism, thereby leading to the reduction of fat accumulation in the body. It is rich in fibre which helps in keeping the stomach full for a longer period of time. Hence, amla juice is a must for people who are trying to lose weight. As an added benefit, drink fresh amla juice every morning empty stomach.

Eyesight: For improved eye health incorporate amla into your diet. It can improve eyesight and can also prevent age-related macular degeneration. The antioxidants present in amla protect the eye retina from oxidative stress and reducing the risk associated with cataract. For better results, you should soak amla in water and wash the eyes with the mixture to improve your eyesight.

Controlling blood sugar levels: To all the diabetic patients out there! Amla juice has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can help manage their diabetes and also prevent sudden drops and spikes. Additionally, amla also gives an ideal boost their energy levels

Fight infections: The antibacterial properties of amla help the body to fight against several bacterial, fungal and viral infections, making the body more resistant to diseases. As mentioned above, it strengthens the immune system by removing toxins from the body. It is also beneficial for the defence mechanism of the body.