Health & FitnessLatest NewsLife Style

Men who Drink 2 cups of tea Daily are more likely to make their Partners pregnant

On the other hand, the findings of this research also revealed that women who drink alcohol every other day have 26 per cent less....

Oct 11, 2018, 04:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tea is the preferred beverage for a number of people as many even claim that it has health benefits. Fertility is a major concern in a world with drastic changes in lifestyle causing stress and affecting sperm quality.

Results of a new study suggest that two cups of tea or coffee a day can work wonders for men trying to become fathers. They may be more likely to make their partner pregnant because of caffeine’s effect on chemicals ATP and GTP making more energy available to sperm so that it swims faster.

On the other hand, the findings of this research also revealed that women who drink alcohol every other day have 26 per cent less chances of getting pregnant.

Tags

Related Articles

katrina in bride look
Apr 12, 2018, 06:16 pm IST

Katrina become bride in red Kanjivaram saree: See pics

Jan 3, 2018, 10:29 am IST

Pakistan played a double game with US: Nikki Haley

Jul 2, 2018, 05:03 pm IST

Legal strength strictly required to protect doctors: IMA

Jul 22, 2018, 10:26 pm IST

Rohit Sharma shares Video clip Showing Ziva Dhoni Cheers for Mumbai Indians: Watch

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close