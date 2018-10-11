Men who Drink 2 cups of tea Daily are more likely to make their Partners pregnant

Tea is the preferred beverage for a number of people as many even claim that it has health benefits. Fertility is a major concern in a world with drastic changes in lifestyle causing stress and affecting sperm quality.

Results of a new study suggest that two cups of tea or coffee a day can work wonders for men trying to become fathers. They may be more likely to make their partner pregnant because of caffeine’s effect on chemicals ATP and GTP making more energy available to sperm so that it swims faster.

On the other hand, the findings of this research also revealed that women who drink alcohol every other day have 26 per cent less chances of getting pregnant.