International Girl Child Day: 1 Day Canadian Diplomat Speaks On Violence Against Migrant Workers

After Esha Bahal, who became the British High Commissioner to India for a day, another girl child has been selected to be the Canadian diplomat.

Baby, a student from Bihar, was selected to be the Canadian diplomat to India for a day, to celebrate the International Girl Child Day.

Talking about being the Canadian diplomat, Baby said: “It’s a great experience. I got an opportunity to learn. I was a girl confined to her village, district, now I had the chance to become the High Commissioner. I’ve learned how to express myself, how to connect with others and how to solve any problem through dialogue.”

She voiced her disappointment against the violence shown towards the Bihari migrant workers in Gujarat.

She said: “It’s really saddening. If there had been such facilities in our state, there would be no need for anyone to go to another state. It’s the lack of education and opportunities that make people move out of their state.”

People do not understand the importance of education, ignoring it and focusing on earning money, for which they go to other states. If those people were educated, they would have found some occupation closer to home, maybe could have started a business.”

The migrant workers who were in Gujarat were fleeing the state back to their homes over the hate attacks that took place after an alleged rape incident.