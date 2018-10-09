Indian Student Wins Competition To Become British High Commissioner

The British High Commission had held a competition where the winner becomes the British High Commissioner for one day.

And Indian student Esha Bahal won the competition where the competitors were asked to create a video presentation on “What does gender equality mean to you?”

The competition was held to mark the ‘International Day of Girl Child’ for women aged 18-23, which falls on the 11th of October.

A total of 58 students had applied in the competition, where Esha emerged as the winner.

She plans on being a social entrepreneur after completing her higher studies in public policy and law.

Esha Bahal, a student of Political Science in a Noida university, has become British High Commissioner to India for 24 hours.

Esha Bahal shared her experience on being the British High Commissioner for one day.

“Acting as British High Commissioner for a day has been a great and really unique experience. I’ve learned about the breadth and depth of UK-India relations – and had the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity, issues which are of great importance to me.”

Dominic Asquith, the current British High Commissioner to India (who became the Deputy High Commissioner since Esha’s victory) said: “I am delighted that we were able to run this competition and give young Indian women a platform to discuss their rights. I thank all participants for submitting their excellent videos.”

“Esha is truly impressive. She is clearly committed to girls’ rights and her video was outstanding. I would like to congratulate her on her success and wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” he added.