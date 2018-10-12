Navaratri 2018: Kareena Kapoor Follows This Diet Plan By Her Nutritionist

On Navaratri, women are fasting and praying to Goddess Durga. And the devotees only eat fruits, dishes made from only a handful of vegetables and only gluten-free flours.
This Navaratri 2018, follow Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s diet plan.
An eating plan for Navratri – It’s the time of the year when the end of Pitru paksha leads to the beginning of Navratri. Both, in their own way, are a means that use food or anna as a learning tool. Pitru Paksha is about charity and offering food to the ancestors who no longer live in their bodies and in the realm of our world. And Navratri, amongst many other things, is about staying disciplined with food to help nurture the creative and the feminine principle in our physical bodies. Navratri is of special significance to women as they are live expressions of the Divine mother. I believe it is our cultural or the Vedantic way of “feminism”, both fearless and joyful, in harmony with the dance of life. In a way, it teaches us that as women we must celebrate our lives every moment, and in every role we take up. Whether we choose to express ourselves as forms of Annapurna, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Durga, Kali, we are all beautiful. The food is “restricted” as a method of disciplining the senses. Nutritionally, it empowers the women with nutrients that make them not just physically stronger but helps bring about a balance at the neuro-transmitter and hormonal level too. It’s a “religious” method of teaching families that good physical health of the women and girls is of paramount importance to the wellbeing of communities and societies. It guides us to look after, nurture and create opportunities for women to express themselves freely versus suffocating them under the guise of “culture”, sabhyata or sanskriti. This is a rough food plan but please make alterations to it based on the region you come from and according to what your grandmom approves 🙂 #navratri #eatlocal
