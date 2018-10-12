The No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries is a colourful and flavourful dessert with mangoes, raspberry puree, cream cheese, hung curd. It makes a perfect dessert for parties
No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries
Prep in: 20 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 40 minutes
Makes: 10 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups Mango Pulp (Puree)
- 500 grams Cream cheese
- 1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
- 3/4 cup Sugar, (can reduce to ½ cup if your mangoes are very sweet)
- 2 tablespoons Gelatin, or Agar Agar
- 1/3 cup Water
- 1/2 cup Raspberry Compote, or puree, strained
- For the Cheesecake crust
- 250 grams Marie Biscuit, (or digestive Marie)
- 1/2 cup Butter, melted
How to make
- To begin making No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries, make the crust first. Crush the Marie biscuits in a mixer jar, until fine crumbs. You can also put the biscuits in a ziplock bag and using a rolling pin or a heavy pan, crush the biscuits.
- Line the bottom and sides of an 8 or 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper/baking paper.
- Melt the butter; mix together the melted butter and biscuit crumbs in a mixing bowl and press evenly onto the base of the prepared springform pan. Chill this prepared crust in the freezer for at least 10-20 minutes or till the crust firms up.
- Pour water in a microwaveable/heatproof bowl; add the gelatin powder/agar-agar to the water. Heat the gelatin in a microwave or over a double boiler till it has dissolved completely. Keep aside.
- Add the cream cheese to the stand mixer jar and beat for a minute.
- Add sugar and beat till fluffy, about 2 minutes;
- Now add the yogurt, beat to combine.
- Later add the mango pulp, mix well.
- Add the gelatin and mix everything together. Pour this cream cheese – yoghurt-mango mixture over the biscuit base in the prepared pan.
- Add small spoonfuls of raspberry puree on the surface of the cheesecake and create swirls using a skewer or toothpick, if you like. You can leave the bits of raspberry puree as it is, also.
- Refrigerate the mango raspberry cheesecake and chill for at least 4-5 hours or overnight.
- No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries is ready to be served
