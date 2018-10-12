The No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries is a colourful and flavourful dessert with mangoes, raspberry puree, cream cheese, hung curd. It makes a perfect dessert for parties

No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 10 servings

Ingredients

2 cups Mango Pulp (Puree)

500 grams Cream cheese

1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)

3/4 cup Sugar, (can reduce to ½ cup if your mangoes are very sweet)

2 tablespoons Gelatin, or Agar Agar

1/3 cup Water

1/2 cup Raspberry Compote, or puree, strained

For the Cheesecake crust

250 grams Marie Biscuit, (or digestive Marie)

1/2 cup Butter, melted

READ ALSO: Creamy Delicious Banana Walnut Lassi For Navaratri

How to make