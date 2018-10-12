RecipeFood

No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries

Oct 12, 2018, 11:04 am IST
1 minute read
No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries

The No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries is a colourful and flavourful dessert with mangoes, raspberry puree, cream cheese, hung curd. It makes a perfect dessert for parties

No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries

No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Mango Pulp (Puree)
  • 500 grams Cream cheese
  • 1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)
  • 3/4 cup Sugar, (can reduce to ½ cup if your mangoes are very sweet)
  • 2 tablespoons Gelatin, or Agar Agar
  • 1/3 cup Water
  • 1/2 cup Raspberry Compote, or puree, strained
  • For the Cheesecake crust
  • 250 grams Marie Biscuit, (or digestive Marie)
  • 1/2 cup Butter, melted

READ ALSO:  Creamy Delicious Banana Walnut Lassi For Navaratri

How to make

  • To begin making No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries, make the crust first. Crush the Marie biscuits in a mixer jar, until fine crumbs. You can also put the biscuits in a ziplock bag and using a rolling pin or a heavy pan, crush the biscuits.
  • Line the bottom and sides of an 8 or 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper/baking paper.
  • Melt the butter; mix together the melted butter and biscuit crumbs in a mixing bowl and press evenly onto the base of the prepared springform pan. Chill this prepared crust in the freezer for at least 10-20 minutes or till the crust firms up.
  • Pour water in a microwaveable/heatproof bowl; add the gelatin powder/agar-agar to the water. Heat the gelatin in a microwave or over a double boiler till it has dissolved completely. Keep aside.
  • Add the cream cheese to the stand mixer jar and beat for a minute.
  • Add sugar and beat till fluffy, about 2 minutes;
  • Now add the yogurt, beat to combine.
  • Later add the mango pulp, mix well.
  • Add the gelatin and mix everything together. Pour this cream cheese – yoghurt-mango mixture over the biscuit base in the prepared pan.
  • Add small spoonfuls of raspberry puree on the surface of the cheesecake and create swirls using a skewer or toothpick, if you like. You can leave the bits of raspberry puree as it is, also.
  • Refrigerate the mango raspberry cheesecake and chill for at least 4-5 hours or overnight.
  • No Bake Mango Yogurt Cheesecake With Raspberries is ready to be served

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 3, 2018, 07:46 am IST

No more chocolate, chocolate lovers to be disheartened

Dec 28, 2017, 09:50 am IST

Dabur to come up with Ready to Drink mocktail under Réal brand

Apr 16, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

How to cook Kerala style egg curry for breakfast

breakfast
Jun 1, 2018, 02:26 pm IST

A South Indian breakfast- Chettinad Sweet Paniyaram

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close