RecipeFood

Creamy Delicious Banana Walnut Lassi For Navaratri

Oct 11, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Less than a minute
Banana Walnut Lassi for Navaratri

Banana Walnut Lassi is a creamy yogurt drink with walnuts, banana and honey make for this delicious, chilled Lassi to feast in summers. This sweet beverage can easily be made at home and can be consumed while fasting during Navratri. So no more compromising on your cravings!

Banana Walnut Lassi

Banana Walnut Lassi

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Low-fat yogurt
  • 1/2 Banana
  • 3-4 Walnuts (or include Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, almonds and pine nuts)
  • 1 tsp Seeds (mix of flax seeds and sesame seeds)
  • 1-2 tsp Honey

READ ALSO: A Navaratri Dessert Recipe- Low Fat Makhana Kheer

How to Make

  • In a food processor, pour yoghurt, whey powder, flax seed, sesame seeds, walnuts, honey and bananas.
  • Blend it well till smooth and creamy.
  • Transfer into a glass and garnish with chopped walnuts before serving.

Tags

Related Articles

Eggless Marble Cake
Aug 30, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

How To Make Eggless Marble Cake At Home

Paneer Potato Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Jul 5, 2018, 03:03 pm IST

Simple Sandwich for breakfast-Paneer Potato Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Tomato-Rice
Jul 10, 2018, 01:10 pm IST

Tasty Tomato Rice- Recipe

Feb 2, 2018, 02:00 pm IST

A simple, yet delicious breakfast recipe

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close