Creamy Delicious Banana Walnut Lassi For Navaratri

Banana Walnut Lassi is a creamy yogurt drink with walnuts, banana and honey make for this delicious, chilled Lassi to feast in summers. This sweet beverage can easily be made at home and can be consumed while fasting during Navratri. So no more compromising on your cravings!

Banana Walnut Lassi

Ingredients

1 Cup Low-fat yogurt

1/2 Banana

3-4 Walnuts (or include Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, almonds and pine nuts)

1 tsp Seeds (mix of flax seeds and sesame seeds)

1-2 tsp Honey

READ ALSO: A Navaratri Dessert Recipe- Low Fat Makhana Kheer

How to Make