Shocking Physical Transformation of Tanushree Dutta from beauty Pageant to now

Oct 12, 2018, 05:27 pm IST
One of the sensuous songs of Bollywood, Aashiq Banaya Aapne made Tanushree Dutta popular in Bollywood. Her hotness, cute smile and chemistry with Emraan Hashmi in Aashiq Banaya Aapne was much applauded. However, after working for some years, Tanushree Dutta totally vanished from the industry. And guess what, she is now back into the limelight as she returned to India after two years.

Tanushree Dutta rose to fame after winning the prestigious Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. The beauty queen then went on to star in several Bollywood movies. The actress created quite a stir with her bold avatar in ‘Chocolate,’ ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne,’ ‘Deep Dark Secrets,’ ‘Good Boy,’ ‘Bad Boy,’ ‘Saas Bahu Aur Sensex’ among others. Tanushree was last seen in the movie ‘Ramaa: The Saviour’ in 2010. After her professional career turned topsy-turvy the former beauty queen went on a three-year sabbatical. She was spotted in 2013 at a red carpet event sporting a completely different look altogether.

Tanushree was unrecognizable now and She has gained a lot of weight and was looking a far cry from her former svelte self.

Tanushree was in the US for two years. The actress didn’t even attend her sister Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s wedding.

