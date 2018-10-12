Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Subramanian Swamy says PM Modi should break the Silence on Sexual Allegations Against MJ Akbar

On the other hand, Union Minister Uma Bharti said that government has nothing to do with it as the matter is between MJ Akbar and the women.

Oct 12, 2018, 05:31 pm IST
Reacting on the accusations of sexual assault against Minister of State (External Affairs) MJ Akbar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out and speak on the issue.

The journalist turned politician has been accused of sexual harassment by several of his former women colleagues. Notably, the slew of allegations were sparked by the #MeToo movement which has gained momentum in India after scores of women shared their horrifying ordeals on social media platforms.

“Allegations have been leveled against him, not by one but multiple women. I’ve already said that I support #MeToo movement. I don’t think it’s wrong if they’re coming out after a long time….PM should speak on this,” said Swamy, while speaking to ANI.

On the other hand, Union Minister Uma Bharti said that government has nothing to do with it as the matter is between MJ Akbar and the women. “The matter is of the times when he was not a part of the Central Government. So, it is a matter between MJ Akbar & the women. The government can say nothing on this.”

