Sunny Leone gets trolled for her white bikini-clad

Oct 12, 2018, 06:52 pm IST
Sunny Leone recently shared her holidaying pics from Mexico. But apart from urging us to take a vacay, Sunny is being brutally trolled for her hot pictures.

Sunny shared a sultry photo of herself on the beach in a pristine white bikini on her Instagram handle. While the hottie is surely shelling out some fitness goals for us, netizens seem to be displeased with this picture. With the festivities upon us, fans are displeased that Sunny chose to wear a skimpy outfit during Navratri.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?Ya know…just taking a walk…Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean! ?

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

