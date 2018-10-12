Supreme Court Says Cannot Force Everybody to Become Vegetarian

The Supreme Court Friday shunned the public interest litigation (PIL) by two NGOs which sought the ban on export of meat. A single judge bench of Justice Madan B Lokur asked that if both the NGOs wanted everybody to turn vegetarian.

Justice Lokur said, “Do you want everybody in this country to be a vegetarian?” The PIL was filed by two NGOs, Healthy Wealthy Ethical World, and Guide India Trust. He said that the apex court cannot issue an order which states that everybody turns into a vegetarian.

The matter has now adjourned for February 2019. In 2017, the SC had put on hold the Narendra Modi-led government’s notification, banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The Centre had then banned the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and had restricted cattle trade to farm owners.

For the unversed, members of several Hindu outfits took to the streets two days back, forcing meat shops to shut down due to the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. The protestors threatened to vandalise property and shut down.