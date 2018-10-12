With Nearly 140 Passengers On Board Flight Crashes Into Wall

Rather than a safe take-off, the nearly 140 passengers of a flight were crashed into a wall.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy late last night when Dubai-bound Air India flight crashed into the wall.

The passengers and crew members were reported as safe.

2 wheels of the flight have hit the wall and initial repairs were done on the plane. After initial repairs, the plane was diverted to Mumbai around 01:20 AM where other damages were noticed on the flight. Another flight was arranged for the passengers.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that: “Two wheels of the flight touched the top part of the boundary wall as the plane appears to have overshot the runway. We will soon replace the ILS (Instrumentation Landing System) antenna.”

The pilot and the co-pilot have been taken off the roaster and an internal probe has begun.