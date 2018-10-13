Assassination Threat to PM Modi: Police Commissioner receives E-mail

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik allegedly received an e-mail which threatened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be assassinated in 2018. The one-line e-mail, which was sent to Patnaik’s official mail, claimed that PM Modi will be killed in November 2018. A probe to look into the alleged assassination threat and identify the sender has been initiated.

The mail was reportedly sent from a northeastern state. The security agencies have been put on high alert after the mail was received as PM Modi is expected to address gatherings ahead of Assembly Elections 2018 in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. Cops are yet to nab the sender of the e-mail.

Pune Police intercepts internal communication of Maoists planning a 'Rajiv Gandhi type' assassination of Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/o2rt2al4aj — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

In June this year, the Pune Police told a court that they seized Prime Minister Modi’s “Rajiv Gandhi-like” assassination bid letter from the residence of one of the five persons they had arrested — Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves — in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

“Com. Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident. It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance that we might fail, but we feel that the party PB/CC must deliberate over our proposal. Targeting his road-shows could be an effective strategy,” the letter stated.

The Congress party, however, took a dig at PM Modi over his assassination attempt saying PM plants such stories whenever his popularity decreases. Calling the whole assassination plot a popularity stunt, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “It is PM Modi’s habit that whenever his fan following loosens, he spreads the rumours that he’s going to be assassinated.”