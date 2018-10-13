Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on mobile phones is on its second day and now two new phones are up for grabs on the e-tailer. The Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will be available for purchase with discounts. The festive season sale includes 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with HDFC Bank cards along with additional Rs. 2,5000 of on transactions over 40,000. Customers can avail No Cost EMI on Credit Cards.

The Realme 2 Pro is available in three variants- the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,990. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. The Realme C1 with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be available for purchase today starting 12 noon.

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch UPS display with Full HD+ resolution (1080×2340 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and comes with 4/6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there is a dual rear setup- 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture + 2-megapixel secondary lens. The selfie camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The device is backed by a 3500mAh battery and runs on Color OS 5.2.