Gunman Shot Judge’s wife, son in Broad daylight: See Shocking Video

According to a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused could be seen dragging around the judge's son in a bid to shove him inside the car.

Oct 13, 2018, 07:18 pm IST
The wife and son of an additional sessions judge were today shot at by the judge’s personal guard in Gurugram’s Sector-49 near Arcadia market.

Both the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital and the son is in a critical condition, reports stated. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused could be seen dragging around the judge’s son in a bid to shove him inside the car.

However, according to an NDTV report, the accused could not manage to drag the judge’s son inside the car. He then left him on the road and drove away in the same car.

The Gurugram police were alerted about the incident and later managed to arrest the accused. The forensic team are present at the spot and further investigations are underway.

