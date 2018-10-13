Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu says Visiting Pakistan is better than going to South India

Punjab Minister and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again landed himself in controversy by saying that visiting Pakistan is better than going to South India due to ‘language and food problems’.

“When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two-three like vadakkam. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but then I cannot have the South Indian cuisine for long. But if I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate more to them. Everything there is amazing,” said Sidhu, while speaking at the first edition of Kasauli Literature Festival.

The actor-turned-politician also reiterated that he does not regret hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. “If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor. I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them,” said the Punjab minister.

Sidhu’s latest controversial remarks comes months after he faced wrath from all quarters for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan Prime Minister and hugging the Pakistani army chief Bajwa.

Hitting out at the Punjab minister for embracing Bajwa, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said,”It is no less than a crime that a Congress member and cabinet minister in Punjab government went to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan and acted in a certain way.”

The Bajrang Dal had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the one who beheads former cricketer and Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also attacked Sidhu for embracing Bajwa saying ‘he was not in favour’ of Congress minister’s action.