Skyrocketing Fuel Price Burns Common Man’s Pockets

With no change whatsoever, the fuel prices rise burning common man’s pockets.
And as of TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 18 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.66
75.19
|82.48
74.90
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.49
77.04
|84.31
76.75
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.12
78.82
|
87.94
78.51
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.91
79.49
|85.73
79.20
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.89
80.15
|
85.71
79.86
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
Post Your Comments