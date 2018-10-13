NEWS

Skyrocketing Fuel Price Burns Common Man’s Pockets

Oct 13, 2018, 09:31 am IST
With no change whatsoever, the fuel prices rise burning common man’s pockets.

And as of TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 18 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.66

 

75.19

 82.48

 

74.90
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.49

 

77.04

 84.31

 

76.75
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.12

 

78.82

  

87.94

 

78.51

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.91

 

79.49

 85.73

 

79.20
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.89

 

 

80.15

  

85.71

 

 

79.86

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

