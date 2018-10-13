Skyrocketing Fuel Price Burns Common Man’s Pockets

With no change whatsoever, the fuel prices rise burning common man’s pockets.

And as of TODAY, the price of petrol rose by 18 paise while diesel rose by 29 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.66 75.19 82.48 74.90 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.49 77.04 84.31 76.75 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 88.12 78.82 87.94 78.51 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.91 79.49 85.73 79.20 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.89 80.15 85.71 79.86

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY