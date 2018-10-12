Latest NewsIndia

Ahead Of PM Modi Meeting On Crude Oil Fuel Price Rises

Oct 12, 2018, 11:40 am IST
fuel price rises again

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on crude oil prices, the nation’s value on fuel rises again.

As per the latest reports, diesel price rose by 12 paise while diesel saw an increase by 29 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.48

 

74.90

 82.36

 

74.62
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.31

 

76.75

 84.19

 

76.47
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 87.94

 

78.51

  

87.82

 

78.22

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.73

 

79.20

 85.61

 

78.90
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.71

 

 

79.86

  

85.61

 

 

79.58

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

As per the latest reports, PM Modi is expected to chair a high-profile meeting to discuss the fuel price hike. He is to be accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

