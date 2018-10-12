Ahead Of PM Modi Meeting On Crude Oil Fuel Price Rises

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on crude oil prices, the nation’s value on fuel rises again.

As per the latest reports, diesel price rose by 12 paise while diesel saw an increase by 29 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.48 74.90 82.36 74.62 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.31 76.75 84.19 76.47 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 87.94 78.51 87.82 78.22 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.73 79.20 85.61 78.90 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.71 79.86 85.61 79.58

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

As per the latest reports, PM Modi is expected to chair a high-profile meeting to discuss the fuel price hike. He is to be accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.