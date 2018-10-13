Latest Newscelebrities

These are the most expensive things owned by Hrithik Roshan

Oct 13, 2018, 07:20 pm IST
Top celebrities in India, especially Bollywood actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

One of the top Bollywood actresses who own expensive things is Hrithik Roshan. He has a total net worth of Rs 2,600 crore and an annual income of Rs 70 crore.

Here is the list of the most expensive things that the actor owns:

Rolex Submariner Date – Rs 7.5 lakh

Maserati Spyder – Rs 2.1 crore

Rolls Royce Ghost – Rs 7 crore

Paras Bungalow in Juhu – Rs 50 crore

HRX – Rs 200 crore

