BJP Wants Rahul Gandhi to Make Sidhu Apologise to Every South Indian and Here is the Reason

Recently Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that he relates more with Pakistan than with the people of South India. His statement had caused quite an uproar and today BJP today attacked Sidhu and demanded the Congress to sack him. “We know your party loves Pakistan and your members sing its praises. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to every south Indian and make Navjot Singh Sidhu apologise too. Sidhu should be sacked,” said GVL Narasimha Rao.

It was yesterday that Sidhu said, “If I go to Tamil Nadu, I don’t understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I can’t take it for long. Culture is totally different. But if I travel to Pakistan there is no difficulty. Language is same and everything there is just amazing.”AIADMK had a different response to Sidhu as they said that Sidhu should not be taken seriously as he is a comedian.

Sidhu had made this comment while speaking at the 7th Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli. Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in sparked widespread condemnation across India and his infamous hug to Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa was criticised by his own party.