“Do Not Dare to Play with Hindu Beliefs” : Suresh Gopi Lashes out at Pinarayi Vijayan

Actor-turned-politician MP Suresh Gopi has given a strong warning to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Government should not dare to touch Hindu belief systems,” said Suresh Gopi who is known for his strong dialogue delivery in the films. He was inaugurating Save Sabarimala movement’s district tour in Attingal.

Kerala BJP President Advocate P S Sreedharan Pillai said that Pinarayi Government cannot break the movement.

MLA O Rajagopal will take part in the public meeting to be conducted at Kazhakkoottam in the evening. This journey which started on October 10th from Pandalam will culminate in front of Secretariate tomorrow. BJP General Secretary at the centre Muralidhar Rao will take part in the event to be held in front of secretariate tomorrow.