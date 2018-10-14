KeralaLatest News

“Do Not Dare to Play with Hindu Beliefs” : Suresh Gopi Lashes out at Pinarayi Vijayan

Oct 14, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor-turned-politician MP Suresh Gopi has given a strong warning to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Government should not dare to touch Hindu belief systems,” said Suresh Gopi who is known for his strong dialogue delivery in the films. He was inaugurating Save Sabarimala movement’s district tour in Attingal.

Kerala BJP President Advocate P S Sreedharan Pillai said that Pinarayi Government cannot break the movement.
MLA O Rajagopal will take part in the public meeting to be conducted at Kazhakkoottam in the evening. This journey which started on October 10th from Pandalam will culminate in front of Secretariate tomorrow. BJP General Secretary at the centre Muralidhar Rao will take part in the event to be held in front of secretariate tomorrow.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 4, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

J&K : Locals pelt stones on vehicles of security forces ,Watch Video

Jan 2, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

The price of this painting equals to a state’s monthly income

fuel prices
May 22, 2018, 10:57 am IST

Fuel price continues to rise into 9th day

imam
May 11, 2018, 08:05 am IST

Mosque attack : Imam killed, 2 injured

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close