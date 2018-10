Amounting to nearly Rs.100000, fake notes have been seized by the police.

The Mumbai police investigated after a tip-off where 2 individuals residing at Vijay Bhavan Chawl and Gupta Chawl were arrested on Friday.

The accused possessed fake notes worth Rs. 96000. The National Investigation Agency recovered a total of 48 fake notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

The case has been registered under Sections 489D and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).