Holidays Declared For Schools On Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Holidays have been declared for all schools under the public education department on October 17. This was informed by Public Education Secretary A Shahjahan IAS. The day where the schools will function to compensate for this holiday will be informed later. October 17 has been declared a holiday as the pooja rituals are starting on October 16th evening.
