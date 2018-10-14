KeralaLatest News

Holidays Declared For Schools On Wednesday

Oct 14, 2018, 11:06 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Holidays have been declared for all schools under the public education department on October 17. This was informed by Public Education Secretary A Shahjahan IAS. The day where the schools will function to compensate for this holiday will be informed later. October 17 has been declared a holiday as the pooja rituals are starting on October 16th evening.

