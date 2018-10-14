Latest NewsIndia

IRCTC launches ‘AskDisha’ Artificial Intelligence service for Customer Support

A chatbot is a special computer programme designed to simulate conversation with users, especially over the internet.

Oct 14, 2018, 06:17 am IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) Saturday launched ‘AskDisha’ (Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime) — a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for improving customer services of railway passengers, a statement from railways said.

“The IRCTC Chat Bot AskDisha will offer greatly improved and intuitive customer support by answering customer queries pertaining to all aspects of the services that IRCTC provides. It will support several regional languages and will be voice-enabled and will soon be integrated with the IRCTC android app,” the statement said.

The essential features of AskDisha include ability to quickly answer to customer queries, ability to multitask, ability to provide round-the-clock customer support, zero waiting time for the query to get answered and overall an ability to provide customer with a stress-free experience and overall customer satisfaction, it said.

An average of four million users visit the ticketing site of the IRCTC daily.

