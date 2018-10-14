Latest NewsIndia

#METOO Accused MJ Akbar Hands In Resignation To Modi Government

Oct 14, 2018, 11:41 am IST
Less than a minute
has MJ Akbar resigned?

Has Union Minister MJ Akbar resigned?

As per the latest news, #METOO accused MJ Akbar has emailed his resignation to the Modi government and has marked the Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra in his email as well.

This, however, has not been confirmed officially.

MJ Akbar who landed in Delhi at 08:45 AM TODAY had reached his residence at 09:10 AM from where he has not stepped out

The junior Foreign Minister has sought an appointment of the Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Meanwhile, Rajya Subramanian Swamy has demanded a probe into the charges against MJ Akbar

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top government officials today to decide MJ Akbar’s fate.

Tags

Related Articles

msd shooting skills
Apr 15, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

King of Guns!! Dhoni’s shooting skill video went viral

Sep 3, 2018, 05:22 pm IST

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Raffle : Indian expat wins Rs 23.22 crore

rape
May 21, 2018, 06:10 pm IST

Two sons of BJP lawmaker arrested for molesting a 24-year old woman

Dec 24, 2017, 09:09 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan got more than $100 million and lost most of the money within days

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close