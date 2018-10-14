KeralaLatest News

“On August 18 Lord Ayyappa Got Married and His Celibacy is Over” Says CPI(M) MLA M Swaraj

Oct 14, 2018, 09:44 pm IST
CPI(M) MLA M Swaraj has found a strange theory to support the women entry into Sabarimala and his views are being widely circulated in social media. The legend of Sabarimala says that when Malikapurathamma expressed her desire to marry Ayyappa, Ayyappa promised to marry her on the day no ‘Kanni Ayyappas'(People who go to Sabarimala for the first time)come to the temple. Swaraj has used this myth to drive home the point that now Ayyappa is married.

On August 17 when the shrine was opened, there was no Kanni Ayyappa since floods had made it almost impossible for people to go there. “Since No Kanni Ayyappa was there, as per the promise Ayyappa had already given, He chose to marry Malikappuram. So Ayyappa made justice Deepak Misra to pronounce a verdict in a way where young women also can enter the temple” Swaraj says that all problems can be solved by simply subscribing to this theory.

