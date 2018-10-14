Android users are being warned about a newly discovered piece of malware which can disguise itself as a fake version of the Google Play Store app. The Android malware was unearthed by security experts at Cisco Talos who described it as “extremely flexible” and “very effective”.

The Malware dubbed as GPlayed, which can trick users to install on their Android phone and lose sensitive data to hackers. Cybersecurity experts at Cisco Talos have identified the GPlayed-riddled Google Play Market Place app that’s identical to the design of Google Play store icon and other affiliated applications. This may become problematic because unsuspecting users might install them as a trustworthy app and end up paying a heavy price.

In a blog, Talos Intelligence says that malware comes with a capability to adapt after it’s deployed, i.e., it can remotely load plugins and compile new .NET code. The report further suggests that this trojan may be in its testing stage, however, given its potential, users should remain alert. However, there’s no information available on risk which may come with Glayedtrojan. Yet, the users are suggested to keep note of any the icon on their phones which appear as Google play store.

In the report, Cisco Talos said: “This is a full-fledged trojan with capabilities ranging from those of a banking trojan to a full spying trojan. “This means that the malware can do anything from harvest the user’s banking credentials, to monitoring the device’s location.”

Users need to be watchful against any app that appears as similar to Google Play Store. Better safe than Sorry.