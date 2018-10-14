Umesh Yadav Strikes Again! India Thrash Windies by 10 Wickets, Takes the Series

West Indies had given hopes of a better fight after their poor show in the first test match. While their first innings effort was brave, they went back to being very ordinary in the second innings. Umesh Yadav, after picking 6 wickets in the first innings added another 4 to his tally making it his maiden ten-wicket haul. In the batting department, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (92), Ajinkya Rahane (80) and Prithvi Shaw (70) did their job. India will be particularly happy about Ajinkya’s return to form as India is gearing up for an Australian tour and his form would be crucial. Take a look at the score card.





WestIndies could only present a target of 72 before the Indian team and it was achieved without losing a wicket. K L Rahul remained unbeaten and it will come as a huge relief to the talented batsman. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the man of the series.

>india has secured the series by 2-0 and will look forward to maintaining the momentum in ODI series.